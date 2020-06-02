Wrestling Inc.'s Michael Wiseman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! Regular host Nick Hausman will return tomorrow. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Michael to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Jaxson Ryker expressing support for Donald Trump

* Exclusive news on NXT talent unrest at WWE TV tapings

* WWE referees and producers seeing their wages cut

* Exclusive updates on Rob Gronkowski's WWE status

* Kurt Angle teasing he was supposed to manage Matt Riddle

Nick's interview with Netmarbles' Travis Marshall

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing how you would make the WWE 24/7 Championship the best thing on WWE TV

