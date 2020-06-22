Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Allegations made against Matt Riddle

* Jack Gallagher's WWE release

* AEW's statement regarding Jimmy Havoc allegations

* Joey Ryan deactivating his Twitter account following allegations

* David Lagana stepping down from the NWA

* The Undertaker teasing retirement

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Featuring Flair discussing:

* Reports that WWE was disorganized with it's COVID-19 testing

* The work Randy Orton is doing right now

* Why he thinks Charlotte should take time off

* His disdain for Twitter trolls

* The pressure on Triple H to make NXT a success

* His WrestleMania match with The Undertaker

* Cody teasing a reinvention of The Four Horsemen

