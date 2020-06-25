Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Multiple WWE talents and employees testing positive for COVID-19

* WWE's plan to keep filming TV

* Jon Moxley being exposed to COVID-19 due to Renee Young's positive test

* ROH's statement regarding assault violations against talent

* The return of The Great American Bash

* Charlotte's update on how long she'll be out

* Backstage news on Liv Morgan's RAW push

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what you think of pro wrestling promotions continuing to run show in Florida

