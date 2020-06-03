Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* MVP becoming a full-time WWE performer

* Backstage news on NXT unrest at recent TV tapings

* More on Kairi Sane's injury during Nia Jax RAW match

* Christian returning to RAW this Monday

* CM Punk's advice to white people

* Tony Khan banning Hulk and Linda Hogan from AEW shows

Nick's interview with ROH's Flip Gordon. Featuring Gordon discussing:

* Why he re-signed with ROH

* Negotiating his contract during a pandemic

* A possible Villain Enterprises - ELITE feud

* His ROH World Champioship match at Supercard being cancelled

* Why he needs to beat Tama Tonga

* Going AWOL in the military to make ROH bookings

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing which recently released WWE Superstar you would like to see pop up at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary

