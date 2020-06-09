Wrestling Inc.'s Michael Wiseman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! Regular host Nick Hausman will return tomorrow. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Michael to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Tommaso Ciampa and Randy Orton's war of words

* Updates on NXT talent possibly moving to the main roster

* Backstage news on Edge and Randy Orton's "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"

* Tamina Snuka's mental hospital viral vignette

* Lacey Evans and Brian Cage's war of words

* NJPW's plan to begin doing shows again

Andy Malnoske's interview with Bill Apter and IPWHF President Seth Turner

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who will win the WWE Championship at Backlash

