Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The #SpeakingOut movement

* Allegations against David Starr and others

* WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite seeing a viewership increase

* Charlotte getting a WWE RAW Women's title shot against Asuka

* Backstage news on Bianca Belair's RAW status

* FOX officials unhappy with Jeff Hardy throwing urine at Sheamus

Nick's interview with Jon Alba. Featuring Alba discussing:

* Being a field correspondent in Florida during the coronavirus pandemic

* Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' relationship with AEW and WWE

* WWE allowing some fans at their TV tapings

* Conflicting reports about WWE telling fans not to wear masks

* WWE and AEW's safety protocols

* WWE Superstars who are not performing due to COVID-19 concerns

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing what your favorite things are in pro wrestling

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily by subscribing to the show on iTunes. Please leave a comment or rating when you visit our iTunes page!