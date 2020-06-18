Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE's TV tapings yesterday reportedly a "total clown show"

* WWE's updated TV taping schedule

* Backstage new on how COVID-19 tests were administered to WWE talent and employees

* Kevin Owens not attending RAW tapings

* WWE's phased plan to bring more fans to shows

* Asuka's RAW push

* Mustafa Ali moving to RAW

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas. Featuring Korderas discussing:

* His appearance on the Owen Hart episode of Dark Side of The Ring

* A WWE developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19

* WWE welcoming fans back to their shows

* Bruce Prichard assuming the WWE RAW Executive Director role

* Christian's "Unsanctioned Match" with Randy Orton

* The referee "fast count" angle from RAW

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which pro wrestling promotions have the best tag team and women's divisions

