Today's episode features:

Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE's COVID-19 testing

* The latest on WWE asking fans not to wear masks

* WWE RAW seeing a viewership increase

* WWE's statement regarding the confidential witness speaking out against them

* Vince McMahon's opinion of Angel Garza

* Backstage news on the Bobby Lashley - Drew McIntyre feud

Nick's interview with AEW star Q.T. Marshall. Featuring Marshall discussing:

* His documentary "The Wrestler: A Q.T. Marshall Story"

* Almost taking a day job instead of pursuing his pro wrestling career

* Opening his own school in Georgia

* Working with Cody on The Nightmare Factory

* Getting a second chance in AEW

* His pairing with Allie

Q.T. Marshall is featured in the documentary "The Wrestler: A Q.T. Marshall Story" which is now available now via Amazon Prime. Q.T. can also be seen every week as part of AEW Dark and AEW Dynamite

Nick's interview with the director of Q.T.'s documentary, Frank Zarrillo

