Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE RAW's dwindling viewership

* Backstage news on Randy Orton - Tommaso Ciampa

* Dominick Dijakovic's Seth Rollins tease

* The future of the Impact World Championship

* MLW's deal with DAZN

* John Cena matching BTS' BLM donation

Nick's interview with Forbes' Alfred Konuwa. Featuring Konuwa discussing:

* How WWE and AEW are dealing with the unrest following the murder of George Floyd

* Undertaker's Blue Lives Matter shirt

* WWE releasing talent during a pandemic

* Why WWE contracts don't mean much

* How WWE can revive interest in their product

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing what dream matches you have in mind for a possible WWE Evolution 2

