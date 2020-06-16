Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* A WWE talent turned confidential witness

* A WWE NXT developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19

* WWE TV tapings being cancelled in order to conduct testing

* WWE allowing fans to attend RAW but not wear masks

* WWE's plans to begin doing live shows again

* Christian's Unsanctioned Match against Randy Orton

Nick's interview with Taya Valkyrie. Featuring Valkyrie discussing:

* Launching her new LOCA clothing line

* How she is dealing with life at home during the pandemic

* Her loss to Knockout's Champion Jordynne Grace

* Deonna Purrazzo's Impact debut

* Gail Kim's influence as an Impact producer

* A possible return of the Knockout's Tag Team Championships

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you would like to see wrestle Christian if he gets one more WWE run

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.