WWE has announced two big matches for tonight's new episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network.

Chase Parker and Matt Martel of Ever-Rise will go up against EVOLVE stars Adrian Alanis and Leon Ruff, who have been used as WWE enhancement talents earlier this year. The six-man main event will see Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott go up against Tehuti Miles, Tony Nese and Jack Gallagher.

Below is the full announcement on tonight's 205 Live episode, which mentions Ruff and Alanis being from EVOLVE. This is interesting because of the report on WWE and EVOLVE that just came out today at this link.