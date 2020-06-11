WWE has announced a Backlash contract signing for Friday's SmackDown on FOX with Jeff Hardy and Sheamus.
As noted on Wednesday, the contract signing segment was a bit controversial. You can click here for spoiler details on the segment, which has already been taped.
WWE also announced six-man action with Dolph Ziggler, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Otis, Tucker and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.
Below is the updated line-up for Friday's Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX:
* Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles for the vacant WWE Intercontinental Title
* Braun Strowman and Heavy Machinery vs. The Miz, John Morrison and Dolph Ziggler
* Jeff Hardy and Sheamus contract signing for Backlash