WWE United States Title Match: Andrade vs. Apollo Crews

We go to the WWE Performance Center with Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe at ringside. Out first for the Kickoff match is Andrade with Zelina Vega and Angel Garza. We see WWE NXT developmental trainees in the crowd as "fans" for the show. Out next comes WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The music interrupts before we get going and out comes Kevin Owens. He joins the announcers for commentary. The bell rings and they go at it in the ring. They collide with shoulders and run the ropes again. Andrade avoids a dropkick as Owens cheers Apollo on. They tangle and Andrade takes control with a submission over the ropes from the apron. The referee counts while they're on the floor now. Crews back-drops Andrade onto the steel ramp. Crews returns to the ring and Andrade crawls after him. Andrade resets the count. Crews hits a moonsault from the apron and lands on his feet.

Crews brings it back in the ring and hits a long suplex for a 2 count. Garza has words with the referee from ringside. Andrade ends up sending Crews face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Andrade with the running double knees in the corner for a 2 count. Andrade goes to the top as Vega cheers him on. Crews cuts Andrade off. Andrade fights back but Crews unloads while Andrade is sitting on the top turnbuckle. Crews climbs up for a hurricanrana but Andrade drops him on the top turnbuckle. Andrade beats on Crews and turns him upside down in the corner. Andrade goes for the big stomp but misses. Crews gets free and catches Andrade as he charges, launching him over his head into the turnbuckles.

Crews keeps control and clotheslines Andrade, then rams him back into the corner. Crews with more shoulder thrusts in the corner. Crews whips Andrade across the ring and splashes him. Crews with a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Andrade counters the Olympic Slam but Crews dropkicks him. Crews keeps an eye on Garza and Andrade takes advantage with a forearm. Crews tries to suplex Andrade to the floor but he hangs on and they both are on the apron now, trading shots. Andrade ends up hitting a big DDT from the apron for a close 2 count. Andrade and Vega can't believe it. Crews blocks the Hammerlock DDT. Crews kicks Andrade while he's up top now. Crews presses Andrade high and slams him. Crews with the standing moonsault and another for a pin attempt but Garza gets on the apron. Owens gets up and pulls him to the floor. Owens follows up with a big Stunner to Garza as Crews looks on. Crews goes back to Andrade and hits the sitdown powerbomb for the pin to retain.

Winner: Apollo Crews

