WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bobby Lashley with MVP. Lashley is ready to fight. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is out next.

MVP distracts Drew before the bell and Lashley suddenly attacks, manhandling him with the Full Nelson. Referees finally come to the ring and separate them after Lashley takes Drew down to the mat, still in the hold. Drew tells the referee he's ready to go but he's hurting. The bell rings and Lashley goes right to work on him. Drew is still wearing his ring jacket as Lashley beats him around. Lashley with a big suplex for a quick pin attempt, and another 1 count. We see Lana watching backstage on the big screen.

Lashley keeps control until Drew connects with a big knee to the gut. Drew with chops but Lashley levels him with ease. Lashley with another quick pin attempt, and another out of frustration. Lashley keeps Drew down by his arm now, working on it. Lashley finally yanks Drew's jacket off and drives knees into the back before grounding him again to boos.

Drew manages a Northern Lights suplex out of nowhere but Lashley kicks out. Lashley with another suplex for a 2 count. MVP barks from ringside as Lashley works Drew over in the corner, talking trash as MVP does. The crowd rallies as Drew slides out of a move. They end up on the floor as the referee counts. Drew mounts offense on the outside. MVP gets too close and Drew gets in his face, backing him off. Drew goes back to work but Lashley drops him on his head. Lashley talks some trash and scoops Drew, then runs him into the ring post. Drew hits hard and goes back down as the count continues.

Drew breaks the count but rolls back to the floor to regroup as the referee backs Lashley off. Lashley runs at Drew on the outside but Drew side-steps and sends him into the barrier. MVP looks on as Drew powers up with a big suplex on the floor. Drew brings it back in but Lashley strikes. Drew blocks a shot and takes another shot to the head. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now. Drew comes out of the corner with a big clothesline and a big boot. Drew goes to the top and nails a big right hand. They're both down on the mat now.

Drew gets up first to a pop. Drew scoops Lashley on his shoulder but he slides out and comes back with Drew hitting a big Spinebuster. Lashley still kicks out at 2. Lashley counters but Drew rocks him. Drew comes right back but Lashley catches him with the one arm Spinebuster in the middle of the ring for another quick 1 count. Lashley and MVP are frustrated now. Lashley sends Drew shoulder-first into the corner and then catches him with a Flatliner. Drew still kicks out at 2. MVP can't believe it.

MVP calls for the Full Nelson now. Lashley stalks the champ as he slowly gets up. Lashley goes for the Full Nelson but Drew resists. They go to the corner and Lashley is briefly on Drew's shoulders, but that turns into Drew hitting the reverse Alabama Slam in the middle of the ring. Drew with a close 2 count. More back and forth now. Drew goes to the top but Lashley catches him with an armbar, then goes into the Crossface. Drew powers up for a Tombstone but Lashley blocks it and applies an ankle lock in the middle of the ring now.

Drew breaks it and kicks Lashley into the corner. Lashley tries for the Spear but Drew takes him down into a Kimura Lock. Lashley grabs the bottom rope to breaks the hold. Drew takes it back to the corner. Drew pounds on Lashley up top in the corner now. Drew goes for the superplex and nails it. Lashley nails a big Spear but Drew kicks out at 2. MVP can't believe it. Lashley is also frustrated.

Lana comes walking down the ramp now. MVP says something to her. She gets on the apron and yells at the referee. Drew shoves Lashley and he almost goes into Lana but he puts the brakes on. Drew nails a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, sending Lashley into the ropes, which sends Lana off the apron onto MVP. They both go down. Drew comes back and drops Lashley with the Claymore. Drew covers for the pin to retain.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

