Triple Threat for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles: The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley

We go to the ring for tonight's opener and out first comes Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The IIconics are out next, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. We go backstage to Charly Caruso with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. There's some

The bell rings and Cross, Bayley and Kay start tings off. Cross ends up getting double teamed and dropped in the middle of the ring. Banks comes in for more chaos in the ring. The three teams have a stand off in the middle of the ring now. Banks, Royce and Bliss tie up now. Royce with a roll up on Banks for 2 as Bliss breaks it up. They continue to trade offense before stopping to knock the others off the apron. Another stand off in the middle of the ring. Cross takes Banks to a corner while Royce and Bliss are in another. Cross and Bliss get the upperhand and in comes Cross off a tag.

Royce levels Cross with a kick to the face for a 2 count. Bayley comes in off a tag but the referee didn't see it. He makes them re-do it. Bayley works over Royce and Cross now. Bayley with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Kay comes in and levels Cross with a big boot for a 2 count as Bayley breaks it up. Kay stomps on Cross and shows frustration.

Kay and Bayley double team Cross until Kay turns on her to boos. Kay swings at Bliss on the apron but misses. Banks runs interference as Bayley rolls Kay for a 2 count after Royce failed to interfere. Bliss gets dropped on the floor. Banks runs in to double team Kay but Cross breaks up Bayley's pin. More back and forth until all three go down. Bliss tags in and clotheslines over Bayley and Royce, who also tagged in. Bliss unloads on both of them now. Bliss dropkicks Bayley and drops knees on Royce, then takes Bayley down with right hands after mounting her. Banks runs in but Bliss hits a Thesz Press and rights, the same to Royce. Bliss knocks Banks off the apron and then hits a crossbody to Bayley and Royce at the same time. Bliss with kicks to Bayley in the corner.

Banks tags in and unloads on Bliss on the corner. The chaos continues and they all go down on the floor as the fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Royce brings Banks kin. Kay runs in and stops Bayley, then they double team her to send her back out to the floor. The IIconics continue to double team Banks but Cross and Bliss make the save.

Bliss and Cross take control with a double team. Bliss ends up hitting Twisted Bliss on Royce in the middle of the ring. Bliss holds it for the pin but Banks runs in and steals it, covering to retain.

Winners: Sasha Banks and Bayley

