Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

We go back to the ring and out comes Jeff Hardy as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Sheamus is out next.

The bell rings and Hardy rallies the crowd. A "you got pissed on!" chant starts up. Sheamus takes Hardy down and manhandles him some while Hardy struggles. They get up and Sheamus backs Hardy into the corner. Hardy with a side headlock, keeping Sheamus down now. Sheamus takes it to the corner and they break but Sheamus nails a cheap shot. Sheamus with some trash talking while keeping Hardy down in the corner. Sheamus keeps control but Hardy kicks him and dropkicks the knee out. Hardy stomps away in the corner while Sheamus is down now.

Hardy launches himself low at Sheamus in the corner. Hardy keeps Sheamus against the ropes but Sheamus charges up with a clothesline. Sheamus with a clothesline and more strikes against the ropes as the crowd boos and the referee warns him. Hardy back drops Sheamus to the apron but he hangs on. Hardy charges and dropkicks the knee out again. Sheamus goes down on the floor and Hardy follows.

Hardy runs and leaps off the steel steps, dropping Sheamus in front of the announcers. Hardy slams Sheamus face-first into the announce table. Hardy takes the steps apart but has second thoughts. Hardy comes back in but Sheamus overpowers and rams him back into the corner. Sheamus unloads with stiff shots as the referee warns him. Sheamus lifts Hardy with a suplex but rams him on the top of the ring post. Hardy hits his knee hard.

Sheamus keeps control and drops a flying knee from the corner. Hardy kicks out at 2. Sheamus yells at the crowd for being enablers. Sheamus puts a boot to Hardy's throat to keep him down. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker, and another. Hardy still kicks out at 2.

Sheamus keeps Hardy grounded with a headlock now. Hardy tries to make a comeback but Sheamus levels him with a big jumping knee to the head for 2. Sheamus yells out at the announcers, then goes back to keeping Hardy down with a headlock. Sheamus with a rake to the eyes as the crowd rallies for Hardy. Hardy fights out and sends Sheamus into the corner. Hardy with a back suplex. Hardy mounts more offense and takes back control. The crowd cheers Hardy on. Sheamus blocks a Twist of Fate and rolls him for 2. More back and forth now. Hardy ducks the Brogue Kick. Hardy with a Slingblade. They trade their finishers and pin attempts for a few more minutes. Sheamus applies the Cloverleaf but Hardy hangs in there. Sheamus talks some trash after beating Hardy around some more.

Sheamus unloads with the forearms to the chest on the apron. Hardy falls on the apron. Sheamus scoops Hardy on his shoulders but he hangs on in the corner. Hardy sends Sheamus into the ring post and then drops him with a Twist of Fate. Hardy goes to the top and hits the Swanton. They end up on the outside of the ring again. Jeff runs the top of the barrier and leaps off but Sheamus knocks him out of the air with a big Brogue Kick right in front of the announcers. Sheamus brings it back into the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

