RAW Women's Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka

We go back to the ring and out comes Nia Jax as Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton are on commentary. RAW Women's Champion Asuka is out next.

The bell rings and Asuka mounts offense with strikes. Asuka gets on her back and goes for a Sleeper but Jax fights back. Asuka also goes for an armbar. Jax fights her off and headbutts her. Asuka blocks a shot and turns it around in the corner. More back and forth now. Asuka with the Octopus submission in the middle of the ring.

Jax throws Asuka off her back. Jax with a big clothesline now. They trade strikes. Asuka charges but Jax knocks her out of the air with a clothesline. Jax beats Asuka around the ring now. Jax scoops Asuka and slams her in the middle of the ring. Jax covers for 2. The crowd rallies for Asuka now. Jax uses the middle rope on her as the referee counts. Jax taunts Asuka some but Asuka gets up and fights back. Asuka charges but Jax catches her with a Spinebuster for a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Jax keeps Asuka grounded with a Cobra Lock now.

Asuka fights out with back elbows. Asuka with a guillotine submission out of nowhere. Jax resists. Jax powers out and into a big Jackhammer for another close 2 count. Jax taunts Asuka, mentioning Kairi Sane. Asuka rocks her and fights. Asuka blocks a Samoan Drop. Jax goes to drop down but Asuka moves and she lands hard. Asuka with a Shining Wizard for a 2 count. Asuka with more offense and a Hip Attack for another pin attempt in the middle of the ring, and another.

Asuka unloads with kicks in the middle of the ring. Jax catches a kick and drops Asuka with a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count. More back and forth in the corner and out to the floor now. Asuka catches Jax in an armbar on the floor but the referee continues to count. Jax beaks it into the barrier. The referee is at 8 now. Jax scoops Asuka at 9 but Asuka slides out and drops Jax with a big kick to the head. The referee counts them both out.

Double Count Out

This is from our full coverage of tonight's WWE Backlash event. You can access our full detailed Backlash results by clicking here.