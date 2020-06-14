2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title: The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Miz. John Morrison is out next and they head to the ring together. Miz takes the mic and needs a little pump up before becoming champion. Morrison agrees and says maybe they should share their music video that is sweeping the nation. They introduce the new music video for their "HEY! Hey Hey" single. WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman interrupts and is out next for this Handicap Match.

Miz starts things off with Strowman but he immediately tags in Morrison. Miz comes from behind and decks Strowman with a cheap shot, allowing Morrison to strike. Braun fights back but Morrison uses his speed to get away and then kips up. Miz tags back in but goes to the floor to taunt Strowman. Morrison distracts Braun and Miz comes from behind. Braun fights him off but they double dropkick him. Morrison is legal now. He nails Strowman from the apron and then springboards in but Braun catches him. Morrison fights back but Braun drops him with a big punch.

Miz comes back in and unloads with axe handles, then a kick but Strowman swats it away. Strowman keeps dealing with the mind games. He knocks Miz to the floor but Morrison tags in and kicks him in the face while he's on the floor. Miz tags back in and sends Braun back into the barrier from the ring. Morrison tags in and flies with a corkscrew, sending Braun back into the barrier. Miz and Morrison re-group on the floor and Miz brings it back in control. Miz drops Braun with a kick, then grounds him with a headlock instead of going for the pin.

Strowman splashes Miz in the corner but Morrison tags in and unloads on Strowman to bring him back down. Morrison hits Braun with elbows and several kicks while he's down. Miz tags back in and they drop Braun with a double DDT in the middle of the ring. Miz covers but Braun kicks out at 1. Miz delivers It Kicks to the chest while Braun is on his knees. Miz shows off some and goes for the roundhouse kick but Braun delivers a huge right hand, then a big elbow and a boot. Braun rocks Morrison off the apron and launches Miz across the ring. Braun charges in the corner but Morrison tags in, and shoves Miz out of the way so Braun hits the ring post. Morrison with more offense on Braun and a big kick from the middle rope. Morrison with a running knee. Miz tags back in and goes to the top for a double axe handle.

Miz and Morrison with more offense. Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale and Morrison with a shot to the back of the head. Morrison covers for a 2 count but Miz pulls him off. Miz realizes he made a mistake perhaps. Morrison goes for another pin but Braun kicks out and that sends him to the floor. Braun goes on and delivers a big chokeslam to Miz. Morrison springboards in but Braun knocks him out of the air. Braun with the running powerslam to Morrison for the pin to retain.

Winner: Braun Strowman

