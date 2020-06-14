- The announcers are interrupted as the camera cuts outside to The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits brawling. They damage the car of WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Erik, Ivar, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins all stop in fear and retreat inside.

The brawl continues backstage. Ford and Dawkins pull out golf clubs and get ready to fight but they turn around to Erik and Ivar, with shields and their axes. They stop and agree on fighting like men, in the ring. They all put their weapons down and The Street Profits strike first. They continue fighting through backstage as intense music plays. Dawkins and Erik fight off to another area. Ivar picks up a bowling ball and has flashbacks to the recent bowling competition on RAW. He then bowls the ball to Ford, right between his legs. Ford sells it and Ivar walks off, apologizing, fam.

Ivar finds Erik down outside. Dawkins runs and tackles him through a glass door. They land on the debris. Ivar has a flashback to eating turkey legs. "Anything you can do," Ivar says. "We can do better," Dawkins adds. Erik and Ford come over and they comment on how quickly everything has escalated. They limp over to the parking lot to continue the fight but here come a group of people on motorcycles. One man steps off and approaches. He takes his helmet off and it's Akira Tozawa. "Anything you can do, we can do better," Tozawa tells the two teams. He tosses his helmet at Ivar. He throws it away. The Profits and The Vikings get in a huddle. It's time to do this together, take out the ninjas on motorcycles.

They stand together as The Viking Profits now, turkey legs and red cups in hand. And they want the smoke. Tozawa calls for his ninjas and they stand next to him. They take turns attacking The Profits and The Vikings but get taken out. These are mostly comedy takedowns. Tozawa calls for his back up and it's a very large man. So large that both of the tag teams are stunned. The large man goes to take out his sword but Ivar takes a bite from a turkey leg, which he summons from the bush it was earlier knocked into. But even that's not enough as Ivar is too shocked to attack. Erik wants to attack but Dawkins holds him back. The two teams climb to the top of an 18 wheeler. Ivar is out of breath and can't keep up with the other three. He finally catches up and Ford says he wouldn't be so tired if he wasn't obsessed with turkey legs. Erik says he's tired because he beat all the ninjas up. The Profits take credit for beating the most up. The Profits and The Vikings fight on top of the truck now. Dawkins and Erik go over the side. Ford stands with Ivar and says they're supposed to be together. Ivar shoves him off and he also lands in the dumpster with Dawkins and Erik. Ivar leaps and lands in the trash with them.

Ivar has flashbacks to the other challenges from recent weeks, with the women telling Ivar he's cute but not Erik. The female referee appears on a ladder next to the dumpster. She asks the two teams what they're doing because their match is next. She also thinks Ivar is cute but not Erik. There's something alive under the trash bags now, growling. All four of the Superstars start scrambling to get out of the dumpster. We see some sort of dragon's tail coming from under the trash bags, maybe Loch Ness? The bizarre and lengthy segment abruptly ends and goes to a break.

- We go back to Tom, Byron and Joe. Tom confirms that there will be no RAW Tag Team Titles match tonight due to what just happened.

