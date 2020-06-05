Tension are said to be very high within WWE over Jaxson Ryker's recent tweet in support of President Trump, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As noted, Ryker took to Twitter earlier this week and wrote, "Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More."

He received criticism from several AEW and WWE wrestlers, which you can read at this link.

The Observer reports that one higher-up in WWE said the belief is that Ryker can't be fired for expressing his freedom of speech, but the WWE locker room is "fuming" at him.

While some WWE Superstars did publicly acknowledge Ryker's tweet with criticism, many did not but The Observer reports that privately the vast majority of talent were not happy with Ryker supporting the President.

There's been no word on WWE dropping The Forgotten Sons' gimmick, even though Ryker tweeted the comments under his character name and used their signature catchphrase at the end of the tweet. Another source suggested to The Observer that after what all happened this week, the actual gimmick The Forgotten Sons were portraying would be hard to continue with, even if Ryker didn't tweet what he did.

Stay tuned for more. It will be interesting to see if The Forgotten Sons are used on tonight's SmackDown as they have been pushed some in recent weeks.

Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More — Jaxson Ryker (@JaxsonRykerWWE) June 1, 2020

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

