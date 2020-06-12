- There have been some reports that WWE scrapped plans for the Mae Young Classic to return this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Wrestling Inc. has confirmed that there had not been any plans for the tournament to take place this year.

The Mae Young Classic last took place in 2018, which was won by Toni Storm. Kairi Sane won the first Mae Young Classic in 2017.

- As previously reported, WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves had deleted his Twitter account earlier this week. The account is once again active @WWEGraves.

- New York Upstate has a story here NFL Superstar Stefon Diggs, who will be playing for the Buffalo Bills this season, was sporting a Triple H "No Way Out" t-shirt during a team workout earlier this week. While Triple H hasn't responded to the photo, he did "like" it on Twitter, as seen below.

Diggs was traded by the Minnesota Vikings to the Bills along with a 2020 seventh-round pick for a first-round pick, a fifth-rounder, a sixth-rounder and a 2021 fourth-round selection.