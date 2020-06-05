As seen above, the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series looks at 15 rare facts about The Nexus.

The Nexus arrived in WWE back in 2010, made up of participants from the first season of WWE NXT. The original group featured Darren Young, Wade Barrett, Daniel Bryan, Ryback, Justin Gabriel, David Otunga, Heath Slater and Michael Tarver. They would be joined by Bray Wyatt and Curtis Axel later on. The stable was disbanded in August 2011 after feuding with top WWE Superstars.

On a related note, the WWE Network will premiere "The Best of The Nexus" on Sunday at 12pm ET.

As noted before, Young recently appeared on The VP Show podcast and revealed that WWE planned to bring the Nexus stable back at WrestleMania 36, before it was nixed from Tampa and moved to the crowd-less closed-set WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"If Nexus would've come back... and who knows what would've happened, but we were scheduled to come back for WrestleMania. Yeah, this year's WrestleMania in Tampa," Young said.