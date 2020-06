WWE is now hiring for a Lead Writer on the SmackDown brand.

The job opening was posted yesterday to the WWE Careers website. While no details or qualifications for the job have been posted as of this writing, you can apply at this link.

The position it full-time and is based at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT.

DeJoseph, who returned to work for WWE back in December, was released in late May after issues with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. You can click here for the latest on DeJoseph's departure.