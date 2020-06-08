As noted before, Triple H reportedly held talent meetings before and after Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event where he specifically mentioned "Black Lives Matter" and made it known that he was there if anyone wanted to talk about what's going on in the country. The post-show moment was said to be powerful in uniting everyone together. You can find details from the meetings at this link.

NXT talent AJ Francis took to Twitter ahead of Takeover and commented on what Triple H said.

"While somebody out here snitchin to these dirt sheets about everything, somebody need to snitch that @TripleH came & told us all that if we today, tomorrow or ever want to talk to him about our feelings on #BlackLivesMatter he wants to have that convo #NXTTakeOver #InYourHouse," Francis wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, "And HE DONT HAVE TO DO THAT and he still made sure we knew that we could... that's an ally."

Francis also responded to a fan who tried to knock Triple H by posting a photo of he and the rest of the McMahon Family with President Trump.

Francis responded with a photo of Trump shaking the hand of former President Obama and writing, "Meeting with Trump doesn't mean that you believe with every single thing he believes in. Grow up."

Francis, a former college football and NFL player turned indie wrestler, was signed back in January. He was one of the "fans" used in the crowd at last night's Takeover event.

