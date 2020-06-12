Jinder Mahal was reportedly scheduled for a feud with his former 3MB partner - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Mahal revealed earlier this month that he underwent another knee surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. He had just returned in April after being out of action for almost a year with a knee injury. Mahal noted in his Instagram post on the surgery that he had to go under the knife to "fix some knee issues" and that he will be back stronger than ever.

Mahal's most recent surgery was originally scheduled to be a minor operation, but the damage ended up being more significant than expected, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Regarding the planned Mahal vs. McIntyre feud, the Observer reported that there was talk of doing the match due to the lack of top heels. The idea is that they still have the storyline of McIntyre and Mahal being former tag team partners, but this would not have been a long-term feud.

There's no word on when Mahal will be back in action. McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Title against Bobby Lashley at WWE Backlash on Sunday.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

