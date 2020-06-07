Wrestling Inc. has learned that WWE is filming the WWE Backlash pay-per-view today at the Performance Center. The pay-per-view will air next Sunday.

NXT talent were sent to Full Sail this morning at 8:30 a.m. for their usual testing, which includes a temperature check and a questionnaire. Following the Backlash taping, they will go back to Full Sail for tonight's NXT Takeover: In Your House event which will be live.

One interesting note from the last television tapings is that MVP referred to the audience as "NXT Superstars" during a promo. Kevin Dunn jumped on the P.A. and stopped him immediately, instructing him to refer to them as "Performance Center recruits".

WWE also had Otis take 4 spine busters from Baron Corbin during a reshoot of part of their match.

As we previously reported, WWE will be taping television this week for the next two weeks. The next set of television tapings is taking place the week of June 22nd. Below is the schedule for this week:

* Sunday, June 7th: WWE Backlash & NXT Takeover: In Your House pay-per-views

* Monday, June 8th: WWE will tape that night's RAW, the SmackDown episode airing on June 12th and this week's 205 Live & Main Event.

* Tuesday, June 9th: WWE will tape the RAW airing on June 15th, SmackDown airing on June 19th, as well as that week's 205 Live & Main Event.

* Wednesday, June 10th: WWE will tape two weeks of NXT, with that evening's episode as well as the following week's show.