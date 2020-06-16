Tuesday's WWE TV tapings at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida reportedly have been canceled due to the positive coronavirus test in the company.

As noted on Monday night, WWE issued a statement to the media to announce that a WWE NXT developmental talent has tested positive for COVID-19. The talent was last on site at the Performance Center on Tuesday, June 9. You can click here for the original report on the positive test, plus the full statement from WWE's Dr. Dugas.

WWE's original announcement noted that all talent, production crew and employees who were on site at the same time as the positive talent will now be tested for the coronavirus, and that WWE plans to proceed with a normal schedule after those test results. John Pollock noted that Tuesday's tapings will not be taking place but they are hoping to resume tapings on Wednesday.

It looks like COVID-19 testing will be taking place at the Performance Center later today, Tuesday. Bryan Alvarez noted on Twitter that Tuesday's tapings are being canceled so they can test everyone they need to.

Regarding the positive test, WWE Backstage reporter Ryan Satin noted on Twitter that the person is a PC developmental talent, not someone on NXT TV.

WWE is taping RAW and SmackDown TV shows at the Performance Center this week, and then WWE NXT content on Wednesday ahead of the USA Network episode. There's no further word yet on how the coronavirus testing will change the rest of the WWE schedule, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.