As was reported back in January, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson landed an NBC series based on his childhood called, Young Rock.

According to TVLine, NBC recently announced their new fall season plans and has Young Rock slated for a midseason debut.

The first season will be 11 episodes and The Rock will appear in every episode. He is also an executive producer under his company, Seven Bucks Productions.

Young Rock is written by Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chaing.