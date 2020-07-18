Kylie Rae is now the number one contender to the Impact Knockouts Championship. She outlasted her other 10 competitors. She will now be in the running to compete against either Jordynne Grace or Deonna Purrazzo, who still have their Knockouts Championship match later on tonight.

Rae made her initial debut in March. This will be the first time that she'll challenge for the championship.

