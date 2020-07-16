Former ROH and WWE star ACH will be making his Game Changer Wrestling debut on July 25 at GCW Homecoming. The promotion made the announcement this evening on Twitter.

GCW tweeted, "ACH makes his GCW Debut on 7/25 at #GCWHomecoming! + GAGE/SHLAK, RSP/HOMICIDE, COLON/AJ, BLAKE/ZAYNE, EFFY/WEBB, DICKINSON/MANCE Watch LIVE on @FiteTV: https://fite.tv/watch/gcw-homecoming-weekend-part-1/2p7r9/ #GCWHomecoming WeekendJuly 25/26 - 5PM The Garden Pier - AC Boardwalk"

ACH was released from WWE last year in November. Before his release, ACH had issues over a t-shirt design that he felt was racist. During his NXT career, he won the NXT Breakout Tournament and even challenged NXT Champion Adam Cole two months before his WWE release.

Game Changer Wrestling Homecoming is a two-day event, July 25 and July 26. The event will be at the Garden Pier on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Masks are required and social distancing will be in effect and enforced as necessary.

Below you can see the announcement:

*Homecoming Pt 1 Update*



ACH makes his GCW Debut on 7/25 at #GCWHomecoming!



+

GAGE/SHLAK

RSP/HOMICIDE

COLON/AJ

BLAKE/ZAYNE

EFFY/WEBB

DICKINSON/MANCE



Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/pS3gukodrK#GCWHomecoming Weekend

July 25/26 - 5PM

The Garden Pier - AC Boardwalk



More ?? pic.twitter.com/2WR1bFUa55 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 17, 2020