All Elite Wrestling announced another match for Tuesday's AEW Dark, Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean, Will Hobbs, and Joe Alonzo.
As noted earlier, FTW Champion Brian Cage will be defending the title against Brian Pillman Jr. on this week's episode.
Below is the updated lineup:
* Dark Order vs. Shawn Dean, Will Hobbs, and Joe Alonzo
* Brian Cage (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr (FTW Championship Match)
* Diamante and Rache Chanel vs. Allie and Brandi Rhodes
* Michael Nakazawa vs. Marko Stunt
* Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon with Leva Bates
* Serpentico and Luther vs. Brady Pierce and Pineapple Pete
* Ricky Starks vs. Robert Anthony
Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, AEW Dark streams on AEW's Official YouTube channel.
7 matches are ready for #AEWDark with your main event set as a #FTW championship match between the champion @MrGMSI_BCage & challenger @FlyinBrianJr.
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8.