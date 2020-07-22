On tonight's AEW Dynamite it was announced a women's tag tournament will happen this summer.
The tournament is called the Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw, and it will feature 8 teams. No word on the format of the tournament or what the winners will receive.
You can check out the trailer below:
Coming this Summer | 16 Women | 8 Teams— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020
It's the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw
Who will step up? Let us know your team predictions using the hashtag #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/FtmtAPtOQc