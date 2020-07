Tonight's AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night 2) episode airs on TNT from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. You can check out last week's Night 1 results here.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* FTR and Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Fenix, and Pentagon Jr.

* Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Joey Janela

* SCU vs. Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Grayson, and Colt Cabana)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Private Party (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Nyla Rose in action

* Taz to make a major announcement