AEW will be giving out prizes to fans during tonight's Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on TNT.

It was announced this afternoon that a unique hashtag will be shown during three picture-in-picture commercial breaks during tonight's show. The first 10 fans to tweet the unique hashtag to @AEWWrestling will receive a prize package. The grand prize winner will receive a Zoom call from Chris Jericho, as seen below. The contest is open to fans in the United States only.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm for live Fyter Fest coverage at this link. Below is the line-up and AEW's full tweet on the contest:

* AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends against Jake Hager

* AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Penelope Ford

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defend against Best Friends

* Private Party with Matt Hardy vs. Santana and Ortiz, Chris Jericho on commentary

* Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow