As seen above, WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles took to his Mixer video game streaming channel yesterday and had some strong things to say regarding his former boss on RAW, Paul Heyman. It was previously reported that Styles and Heyman did not get along when they were working together.

"There were some rumors going around that AJ Styles left RAW to go to SmackDown because he was being bullied. That may be the dumbest thing I've ever heard," Styles said. "I mean, I'm a grown man. If there were some bullying going on that upset me enough to leave RAW and go to SmackDown, I would handle it. And whether I got my tail beat or not, I'd still handle it. I'm a grown man. So, I'll just throw that out there.

"When it came to the rumor about Paul Heyman and being upset with him because he didn't take up for Gallows and Anderson before they got released, that's not what it was at all," AJ continued. "It's not even close. I'll give you a snippet of what me, Gallows, and Anderson already know - [Paul Heyman] is a liar. Now you know; I'm sure you've heard that before if you go back to his ECW days, you'll hear that. He's a boldface liar. So, that's my take on that. I will let Gallows and Anderson [add to it]."

As noted, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated on the F4W message boards that Styles "was furious" over Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson being released in April. Styles reportedly blamed Heyman for their releases, even though Vince McMahon was the person who made the call. Meltzer noted that Styles probably felt that Heyman could have fought McMahon over that decision.

Anderson and Gallows have reportedly come to terms on a deal with Impact Wrestling. The deal would allow "The Good Brothers" to wrestle on Impact as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling.