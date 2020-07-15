WrestleMania 36 was seemingly The Undertaker's last match as he defeated AJ Styles in a Bone Yard Match. But Taker, perhaps, has an incentive to return to the ring and face Styles again seeing as the latter is now the Intercontinental Champion.

Styles was asked if he would give The Undertaker a title match in an interview with ViBe & Wrestling.

"Yes, definitely," Styles replied. "If that means that he returns to a ring and we face in front of thousands of people, I would not hesitate for a moment. But will it happen? Would he be able to accept it? Probably not.

"If he decided that his career is over, I respect it. He has already done everything he had to do and has said: 'That's it, I have had enough' and believe me, I know what it is like. I can't imagine doing what he has done for so long; it's hard. I can't... So I think he has earned the right to say 'enough' when he has thought it was convenient, but obviously I would offer him that opportunity."

With over 20 years in the ring himself, Styles has to start thinking about when he'll hang up the boots. He was asked how many matches he thinks he has left in the tank.

"I definitely think I have more. I'm going to push this body to the limit. I enjoy what I do, I respect what I do and I am proud of everything that happens in the ring so I'm going to do this as long as my body and my mind allow it," stated Styles. "Many times my body and my mind argue with each other because my head tells me I can do it and my body tells me not to even try. I think you both have to agree and think maybe this is a good time to quit but when will that happen? This is something Undertaker has already talked about and it is something that happens every day because you love what you do."