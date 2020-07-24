WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles took to his Twitch stream last night to answer a variety of questions from his fans.

One topic of discussion was All Elite Wrestling and the close relationships Styles has with some of the higher ups working there. Styles mentioned how you can "never say never" in regards to him possibly showing up in AEW one day.

"As far as AEW is concerned, never say never, right? But I think once my career is done, I'm hopefully just going to work for WWE in some capacity," AJ explained. "What would I do? I'd like to be a recruiter, go scout some guys. I think that would be fun. I would have no problem going to the indies. I know we have scouts going to weightlifting contests and what not to get these big guys."

Styles says that he intends to close the final chapter of his in-ring career in WWE and then move on to recruiting talent for the company. He notes that change is hard, and he likes the position he's in now.

"I want to get guys and girls who have wanted to do this their whole life, give them some advice, check up on them from time to time, and help them get to the next level or the Performance Center," Styles said. "A lot of my friends are [in AEW], guys I love, but I know what I'm doing in WWE. I know what's asked of me and I kind of like that.

"Change always - some change sucks. You know how one thing is done and the other is not worth the hassle," AJ continued. "I don't need, at least right now, to go anywhere else. So, why would I? But again, never say never."

Styles new Twitch channel has been getting a lot of attention lately, particularly because of his candid way of answering questions about Paul Heyman. You can read more about Styles' comments about Paul Heyman at this link.

