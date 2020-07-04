Since their formation, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross have dominated the women's tag team division. They believe what has made them a force to be reckoned with has to do with how close they are both in and out of the ring. Both women admitted in their interview on WWE's The Bump that their friendship has now become a sisterhood.

"It's been amazing. It's been a lot of fun," Bliss stated in this week's episode of The Bump. "I love our friendship, and the relationship we have built as a tag team. I couldn't ask for a better tag team partner."

Cross also chimed on the duo's friendship and how she looks forward to seeing where the journey will take them next.

"I've never been a tag team wrestler before," Cross mentioned. "Alexa has been awesome. It's been an amazing year, and I can't wait to see where we go next."

Opening such a big event like WrestleMania can make any wrestler nervous, especially under the unique circumstances of this year's WrestleMania. Bliss and Cross opened the first night of WrestleMania 36 against the former Women's Tag Team holders at the time, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

After Bliss connected with her Twisted Bliss onto Sane, Bliss and Cross became the first two-time Women's Tag Team champions. Both women give their take on that historic night.

"No one will ever forget WrestleMania 2020," Cross said. "To be the opener for that show, and to become the first two-time Women's Tag Team champions, it was a rewarding feeling. I get to look back at that with such fondness."

Bliss confessed that she was quite nervous before their big opener but was hopeful that she and Cross could put on a good match for those watching at home.

"It was amazing," Bliss noted. "The fact that we got to have that match with The Kabuki Warriors - I love having matches with them because they are so talented. It's so much fun and interesting to have matches with them. Opening up the most unique WrestleMania to date, there has to be a lot of trust there. The fact that we had that trust is incredible.

"I remember having a lot of fun; I was nervous though. I think I was more nervous for this WrestleMania than I was for last year's. This year's I was more nervous because it was so unique and I didn't know what to expect."

Speaking of Asuka, it's been three years since she and Cross went one-on-one for the NXT Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing match. Looking back, Cross says that match alone solidified her popularity among the WWE Universe. But before she mentioned that, she talked about how painful it was to be in such a physically demanding match.

"Ouch," Cross chuckled. "That was one of the first matches in WWE that the WWE Universe could see what I was capable of doing. After that match, I was in a lot of pain. Even though I didn't capture the NXT Women's Championship, I felt like I won in a different way."

You can watch Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross' full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

