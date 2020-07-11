Wrestling interviewer Alicia Atout is a host for Major League Wrestling but also spends time talking to talent outside of MLW. One of those talents recently was Pete Dunne, and she discussed Dunne's situation during this pandemic when Atout joined The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast.

"He mentioned that since he was 12, this is the least he has ever wrestled because even back then he used to wrestle once a week. So, I don't think he's been in a ring since being in the States doing WWE stuff," said Atout. "So, it sounds like everyone's on lockdown over there still. I haven't heard from any friends or anyone I've interviewed that they've been on the show, so everywhere is keeping it pretty tight which, I mean, could be for the best."

The #SpeakingOut Movement has hit Dunne's UK scene, as well as the global pro wrestling scene, over the last month. Atout discussed with The Wrestling Inc. Daily host Nick Hausman how she is processing the current movement.

"It was a lot to take in because every morning or night you'd open up your phone – even throughout the day – if you'd go to randomly post something at the top of the tweet you'd see that hashtag," stated Atout. "You'd think to yourself, 'Oh gosh. What nightmare story is about to come out now and who is it?'

"So, some of them shocked me and some things didn't, which is really unfortunate. But being in this industry obviously most of the people who came forward were women. There are scenarios where luckily I've had some really good dudes around me who have protected me from a lot of situations that could have gone sideways. And I have a really good "spidey sense" so you can sometimes tell and sometimes you're put in horrible situations that you can't get out of. So, it was a lot and was really hard to read a lot of these stories and come to terms that this person could actually do something like that. Even now, just talking about it is a lot to take in and it was horrible."

As for the impact of the movement and if it will result in actual change, Atout admits that she's a bit skeptical.

"When it comes to my situation, luckily it never got to the point where it was as serious as things that have come out. But it's because I always had people around me to kinda be the big brother role or I just shut things down instantly. So, it's really interesting for me to see everything come forward with people saying this movement is gonna make a change," said Atout. "As much as I would love to think that's the case – and I think it's incredible and so brave that everybody got their stories out – I just honestly, and I don't know if sometimes I'm a bit of a pessimist, but I just think scumbags are going to be scumbags.

"Just like how people are never gonna change certain views, some people aren't going to stop being creeps. Some people just suck and it's so unfortunate and awful that we live in a world like that. Every movement we can have, every protest we can have towards something good, there's always gonna be someone to take it 10 steps back. I'd love for this movement to make a change, but I'm not gonna sugarcoat it and lie to you – I hope it does. I'll leave it at that; I hope it does."

You can follow Alicia on Twitter @AliciaAtout. Alicia's full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.