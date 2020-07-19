WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka took part in another in a series of media calls as she is prepares to defend against Sasha Banks at Extreme Rules this evening. Using Funaki as her translator, she covered a wide variety of topics.

Reflecting back upon how she claimed the title originally, she was asked what her favorite moment of the match was given the unique circumstances surrounding this year's Money In The Bank. She loved the freedom of using WWE Headquarters, and enjoyed the mix of comedy and wrestling it brought. And of course, the result was a positive one for the "Empress of Tomorrow". She was very happy with how the match came out.

Of course, this led to what Asuka described as a "magical moment" where Becky Lynch revealed her as the new WWE RAW Women's Champion. This also coincided with the public announcement of Becky's pregnancy on RAW. She was excited about being champion, but was even more elated and surprised at the pregnancy of Lynch. She was so happy for the soon to be mother, making it all the more special to be crowned the new RAW Women's Champion.

Later on, retouching the subject of Becky Lynch, she had an interesting comment regarding how a return for the former champion would go. Asuka was asked if Lynch would need to earn a title shot or if she would be immediately granted one upon returning. She believes Becky will indeed be an immediate opponent, but whether or not she would want to challenge was put into question by the empress.

"She doesn't know if she will be a tough opponent or not," Funaki translated from Asuka. "But let her check on that," Asuka relayed with a smile. This was after referencing her having many title defenses between now and then, suggesting Becky's "vacation time", as she referred to it, may cause a little ring rust.

A subject these two women are of course synonymous with is the WWE's women's revolution. This being noted by WWE as celebrate the Women's Evolution this week. The subject was brought up in regards to how Asuka felt she played a role in this. She does see a lot of correlation between WWE's change and her arrival in NXT.



"It totally changed, the women's division," Funaki said on her behalf. "Other women's wrestlers were like 'Oh my gosh, she's coming so we have to change'." He went on to explain that she believes this played a factor in accelerating the process of the movement. This would then go on to main eventing shows as a women, which she explained was a proud achievement.

With her title defense coming up against a focal point of the movement, Sasha Banks, another quality match to celebrate the WWE's women's Evolution may be on the horizon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Inside The Ropes with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.