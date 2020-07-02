As noted, the AEW World Title match between current champion Jon Moxley and Brian Cage was rescheduled to Fight For The Fallen on July 15 due to concerns surrounding Moxley and COVID-19. His wife, Renee Young, came out and revealed via social media last week that she was battling the coronavirus.

Moxley has now tested negative for the coronavirus on two separate occasions, with a third test scheduled to take place before the end of this week, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Moxley's first test was conducted at the same time as Renee Young's positive test, and the second was conducted earlier this week prior to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite.

It was noted that although the second test resulted in a negative before show time, Moxley was adamant that he continues to stay away from the AEW roster to protect everyone. It was "completely [Mox's] call" to delay the match with Brian Cage and take extra precautions.

As noted, Moxley also made the call not to leave Nevada and go to a hotel when first discovering Renee's positive result, because he didn't want to leave her alone in case she got worse, and also because of concern that if he did have the virus, he might infect people at a hotel. Young and Moxley are reportedly isolating themselves in different parts of their house.