It was previously noted through an interview with Diamond Dallas Page that AEW star QT Marshall had contracted COVID-19. This explained his ongoing absence from AEW Dynamite over the last few weeks.

In an update, Marshall is reportedly on the mend, and the result of his third COVID-19 test should be out by the end of the week, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. He previously took the other two Coronavirus tests and received a positive result despite feeling better when getting the second one.

Meltzer also noted that QT's wife has the virus and was in pretty rough shape at one point. He claims that Marshall also had some difficult days where the virus was getting the best of him, but the couple is feeling much better now.

It's been several weeks now since QT first contracted the virus, and he is apparently no longer showing symptoms pertaining to COVID-19.

QT's last match on AEW Dynamite was at the June 11 taping, and it featured him teaming with partner Dustin Rhodes to take on the AEW Tag Team Champions, Adam Page and Kenny Omega. The duo unfortunately came up short when trying to secure their first AEW Tag Team Championships.