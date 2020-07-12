As noted, NJPW Dominion concluded last night with EVIL defeating Tetsuya Naito for both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles. EVIL had help from Dick Togo and others to secure the victory after showing his allegiance to "The Bullet Club" at the New Japan Cup Finals the night before.

EVIL becoming the apparent leader to "The Bullet Club" is a way for NJPW to establish a new top heel while Jay White and other international stars cannot travel to compete in Japan, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Traveling to and from the country has become increasingly difficult with travel restrictions put in place because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Jay White's last match with NJPW was at the Manabu Nakanishi Retirement Event on February 22, 2020. There he teamed with Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa to defeat David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Togi Makabe, & Tomoaki Honma in an eight-man tag match.

White is a former IWGP United States, Intercontinental, and World Champion with New Japan. He first showed his affiliation with "The Bullet Club" in October 2018, becoming the group's leader and eventually going on to carry the World Title in that spot.

Stay tuned for updates on Jay White and other international stars returning to NJPW.