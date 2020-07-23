As noted, AEW announced yesterday that a women's tag team tournament titled "The Deadly Draw" will be taking place this summer. There's no word yet on an official start date for said tournament.

As long as the viewership for Dynamite is maintained or increases during the tournament's run, AEW plans to make it an annual event, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. It was noted that if the tournament only has the singular run, it's simply a business decision and not what AEW officials have planned.

As seen in the tweet below, AEW released a teaser trailer promoting the upcoming tournament. It advertises appearances by Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, Big Swole, and many others.

16 women composing 8 teams will compete to win the tournament. So far, The Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes and Allie) are the only team confirmed for the event.

Stay tuned for announcements on the other teams involved in "The Deadly Draw" tournament.