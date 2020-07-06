As noted, Rey Mysterio has been reportedly working for WWE without an active contract for some time now, according to F4Wonline.com.

On this morning's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer added to that report, revealing that Mysterio had recently asked Vince McMahon for a raise. Vince responded to Mysterio by saying it was a bad time and pointing out the numerous people he had released in the wake of COVID-19.

WWE and Mysterio have reportedly been working out some sort of a deal for a while now. However, it was noted that at this point, Rey could technically show up on any wrestling show at any time with no legal repercussions against him.

As of late, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik have been in a storyline with Seth Rollins and his stable on RAW. There is apparently a plan for Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in an "Eye for an Eye Match" for Extreme Rules.

Stay tuned for updates on Rey Mysterio's WWE contract situation.