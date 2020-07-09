Randy Orton is reportedly set for a feud with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

The rumors on Orton vs. McIntyre have been going around for a few weeks now and Wrestletalk reports that the title match is likely taking place at SummerSlam in late August.

It was recently reported that Orton had pitched the idea of feuding with a WWE NXT Superstar, mainly Tommaso Ciampa or Adam Cole. It was noted then that due to the lack of top heels on the RAW brand, it was possible that WWE could go with Orton vs. a main roster Superstar instead of one of the NXT Superstars.

Orton was reportedly scheduled to face WWE Hall of Famer Edge at SummerSlam until he suffered the torn triceps during their match at Backlash, which Orton won.

Regarding Orton vs. a member of the NXT brand at SummerSlam, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT noted that Orton pitched the idea after learning of Edge's injury. Wrestletalk adds that Orton vs. Cole or Ciampa is still a possibility for a later date, even if it's not happening at SummerSlam.

Orton teamed with Andrade and Angel Garza, with Zelina Vega, to defeat Big Show and The Viking Raiders on this week's RAW. The team of Orton, Garza and Andrade has been a big hit with fans on social media. The Orton vs. Big Show feud looks to be a temporary program to get them through WWE's "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" pay-per-view, where they are rumored to face off in some sort of stipulation match. McIntyre is currently feuding with Dolph Ziggler and will defend the title against him at Extreme Rules.

Stay tuned for updates on plans for Orton and McIntyre.