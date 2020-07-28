Last night's match between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler was originally advertised as a title match with McIntyre picking the stipulation. Over the weekend, WWE changed the bout to a non-title match with the champion still getting to decide the stipulation.

WWE made the switch because they wanted to get the angle between Randy Orton and McIntyre going for SummerSlam, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. WWE originally tore up Orton's promo challenging McIntyre this week, but a short time later decided to put it back into the show.

On Monday's RAW, Orton challenged McIntyre for the title and Drew accepted it right before his Extreme Rules Match against Ziggler.

WWE had reportedly already delayed the new feud for a week, and to make sure they didn't have to wait until next week they simply made Ziggler vs. McIntyre a non-title bout — thus allowing the Orton vs. McIntyre story to begin.

At the moment, the only other official match for SummerSlam is WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza. The duo defeated The Viking Raiders and Ricochet & Cedric Alexander to become the new number one contenders.