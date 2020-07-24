On Episode 30 of "Table Talk", Big E spoke about the formation of The New Day and if he believes the group will ever split. Big E also discussed Kofi Kingston's WrestleMania run and expanded on if he could ever do more singles work.

Big E said that the early days in the group were difficult as the gimmick was almost dropped multiple times, but the three forged a bond during the early struggles.

"There are so many times it was almost dead in the water and we really forged a bond when we were told no." Big E recalled. "When we had someone put a wall in front of us, we really grew, because the three of us decided we're going all-in on this group."



Although the group debuted six years ago, they are still together and have had very few hints of splitting up. Big E elaborated saying they all wish success for each other and that breaking up would be hard to be a benefit for all three superstars.

"As cool as the singular moment of us breaking up might be for some, tell me besides The Shield, it's very rare that you have a breakup where all three benefit," Big E said. "I don't really foresee us breaking up in a year from now, Woods is on a roll, Kofi is on a roll, and I'm on a roll at the same time, it's not really going to happen."

The group did not need to breakup to have singles success. Kofi Kingston was able to capture the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 while still being a member of the faction. Big E said the moment was a product of Kofi's number being called and him always be ready for any opportunity he is given.

"He was ready and just to see him take that moment and the way people gravitated towards it was really beautiful," Big E said. "So, I think to me, that was really like the takeaway moment is to always be ready for any opportunity and he was ready at that moment."

Big E said he would be open to a singles run as well but like with Kofi's he doesn't think it would require The New Day to split up.

"I'd love to do single stuff, that would be a lot of fun, but I think we don't need to break up," Big E explained. "We can do something similar with Kofi did, where we still stayed a faction, we were still together, he pursued single stuff, so yeah, I'm ready for it."

Big E and Kingston recently lost the Smackdown Tag Team Titles at "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" to Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

