Tables Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The New Day

We go right to the ring and out first come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day - Big E and Kofi Kingston. There are tables all over the arena. Cole says this match is presented by Snickers and Dollar General. Greg Hamilton does the ring introductions. Out next is Cesaro. He stops on the stage and waits for his partner - Shinsuke Nakamura. They head to the ring together.

The bell rings and both teams start brawling. Cesaro takes Kofi to one corner and Nakamura takes Big E to the other. They take turns on the champs but The New Day quickly turns it around high impact moves for a pop from the crowd. Kofi and Big E bring the first table into the ring but the challengers stop them at ringside. Cesaro sends Kofi into the Plexiglas barrier. Big E fights Nakamura off and sends him into the barrier. Big E whips Kofi into Nakamura, dropping him with a dropkick into the barrier. Cesaro gets a low dropkick next, into the steel steps while he's down next to them.

Kofi sends Cesaro face-first into the barrier while Big E stands a table up on the floor. Kofi unloads on Cesaro with strikes and a headbutt. Big E rocks Cesaro next. Big E puts Cesaro on his shoulders. Kofi looks to jump from the apron to put Cesaro through the ringside table but Nakamura makes the save and levels Kofi with a big kick. Cesaro drops Big E on the floor and slams the steps on him. Kofi gets double teamed in the ring now after Nakamura stands a table up.

They take Kofi to the top and work him over with strikes. They look to double superplex Kofi through the table but Big E makes the save, knocking Cesaro to the floor. Big E is ready to powerbomb Nakamura through the table as Kofi climbs to the top but Nakamura fights free. Cesaro presses Kofi high on the apron but Kofi slides down. Big E runs the ropes and hits a big Spear, sending Cesaro from the apron to the floor for a pop. Kofi kicks Nakamura from the apron to the floor. Big E drags a table to the bottom of the ramp now. Kofi works Cesaro over, then places him on top of the table. The champs return to the ring while Cesaro is still down on the table on the outside. Kofi runs the ropes and Big E launches him out but he flies into a table that Nakamura and Cesaro are holding up. They keep control of Kofi on the outside now. They go to double suplex Kofi through the table but Big E makes the save again. Big E gets double teamed on the apron now.

Nakamura and Cesaro work over Big E in the ring. Nakamura with a sliding knee to put him back down. The crowd rallies as Nakamura stands a table up at ringside. Kofi goes to the top and flies to the floor with a crossbody, taking Nakamura back down. Big E launches Cesaro across the ring. Kofi stomps on Nakamura at ringside while Big E stomps on Cesaro in the corner.

The New Day has two tables stacked up at ringside now. Big E looks to superplex Cesaro through them but Nakamura makes the save. Kofi comes in and stops Nakamura. Cesaro rocks Big E up top. Kofi gets sent to the floor by Nakamura. Cesaro sends Big E to the mat, not through the table on the floor. Nakamura saves Cesaro from the Big Ending. Cesaro hits the Swing to Big E, into a Nakamura kick. Big E takes the challengers down. Here comes Kofi with more offense. Kofi sends Nakamura to the floor into a table but the edge, not through it. More offense by The New Day. Kofi brings Cesaro back in with lefts and rights in the corner. Kofi takes Cesaro to the top and looks down at the double tables on the floor. Cesaro counters. Nakamura assists with a kick. Nakamura helps re-position as Cesaro powers Kofi up from the top, putting him through the double tables on the floor with a huge powerbomb to win the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura

