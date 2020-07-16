NWA President Billy Corgan commented earlier today about the status of NWA, shooting down the rumor that he was thinking of shutting down the company.

As noted, Raven was a guest on Hannibal TV and said NWA may be closing after Vice President David Lagana was among those named in the #SpeakingOut movement. Lagana later resigned from the company.

"I heard through the grapevine that Billy is not opening it back up and he's disillusioned," Raven said during his appearance.

Corgan has since posted the following statement about the status of NWA.

"A quick note about the National Wrestling Alliance, which I fought for, and won ownership of a few years back. We are NOT shutting down. So please disregard any and all rumor to effect. The NWA is not and will not be for sale, and those talent who are under contract remain under contract for a reason: which is that we at the NWA are trying to figure out a way to provide our great fans with wrestling content in a very, very tough environment.

"And, most importantly, keep our talent safe and the standard of production you've come to expect from us at a high level. Anything less, in my opinion, is unacceptable. So yes, appreciate the interest, appreciate the chatter, but don't appreciate the unsourced rumors and speculation."